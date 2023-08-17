Last chance to drive away with a brand-new car thanks to local hospice

The juniper-blue car, complete with new ‘23’ car registration plates, has been donated by local car dealership, Ron Brooks Toyota to help the end-of-life charity celebrate its 40th anniversary year.

A promotional car will be on display outside Pride Park stadium before the Derby County vs. Fleetwood home match on Saturday 19 August.

Proceeds from the raffle go towards the hospice which offers nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their loved ones.

Drive away with a brand-new car this summer thanks to Treetops Hospice

Julie Heath, Treetops Hospice chief executive, is encouraging people to purchase their raffle tickets before the closing date of Wednesday 30 August.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer people the chance to win such an amazing prize during our 40th birthday year.

“We’re so grateful to Ron Brooks Toyota for their very generous donation which we know will raise a significant amount of money for the hospice and means we can care for even more people and families in the future.

“So don’t delay and get your raffle tickets today. It could be the best £1 you’ve spent all year as you could be driving away in a fabulous new car at the end of the summer!”

The car is worth around £17,000 and includes features such as 18” alloy wheels, Pre-Collision Detection, and an 8" Toyota Touch® Multimedia system with Smartphone integration.

Raffle entries are just £1 each. Ron Brooks Toyota has also donated runner-up prizes including £2,000, a pair of tickets to the British GT Championships at Donington Park, and twenty £50 prizes. The closing date for entries is Wednesday 30 August. The raffle draw takes place on Friday 1 September.

Raffle tickets can be bought online at www.treetops.org.uk/car The raffle is open to anyone aged 18yrs+ and full terms and conditions can be found online.