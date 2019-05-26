Knights go into battle at Bolsover Castle

Rival knights will be clashing in a test of strength and skill at Bolsover Castle this bank holiday weekend.

Arrows will fly, swords will clash and the winner will be decided in the Grand Melee final.

Knights Tournament at Bolsover Castle.

Immerse yourself in medieval life in the encampment, where you can meet people from the Middle Ages and try on a knight's armour.

Budding warriors can join in with drills out on the field and get a taste of medieval combat in the kids' battle.

The fun runs from 11am until 5pm today (Sunday, May 26) and tomorrow.

Tickets cost £13.30 (adult), £8.80 (child, 5 to 17 years), £12 (concession), £34.60 (family). To book tickets, call 0370 333 1183 or go to www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/bolsover-knights-tournament-25-27-may-2019//#BuyTickets

Little knights and princesses can polish their armour and dust off their tiara from Tuesday, May 28, to June 2. Courtly experts will teach them skills in heroic chivalry and eloquent etiquette.

Tickets cost £13 (adult), £7.90 (child, 5 to 17 years), £11.70 (concession), £33.90 (family).