The farmer, who shot to fame on the reality show about Jeremy Clarkson’s disastrous attempt to run his 1,000-acre farm in the Cotswolds, will appear at the Elvaston Showground event on June 25th.

The 24-year-old will be interviewed in the main showring about becoming an overnight star and his career in farming, which started when he was just 13 years old keeping three chickens on a small piece of land owned by his builder dad.

He sold the eggs door to door, using the proceeds to buy more hens and, within months, had several hundred birds. By 14, he’d started keeping sheep and, at 15, had saved enough money to buy a tractor – although it was another year before he could legally drive it.

Kaleb will visit the Livestock and Countryside Areas along with the Tractor display and will pose for photographs and autographs with some of his fans when the opportunity allows.

Chair of Derbyshire Agricultural and Horticultural Society Edward Hicklin said: “We are absolutely delighted that Kaleb will be joining us at this year’s show, especially since he has opened up the world of farming to so many people helping them to understand the hard work that goes on behind the scenes to bring food to our plates.

“He is such a character – who gives as good as he gets from Jeremy Clarkson – and I think we’re pretty privileged to have persuaded him away from his hometown, he’s only left Chipping Norton a couple of times.

“We expect Kaleb to be extremely popular and I am looking forward to the Q&A session with him in the main ring. He’s a huge advocate for British farming and in bringing its reality to a new audience – from challenges of extreme weather and rising costs to the relentlessly long hours.

“He’s hugely down to earth and hasn’t let fame go to his head. He’s really inspiring young people to work hard and dream big and that’s a great message for anyone.”

This year’s Derbyshire County Show has all the usual attractions including show jumping, craft stalls and floral displays. But as farming has diversified, so too has the show and new for 2023 will be a miniature ride on train, a trampoline wall stunt show, displays from Parkour Action and the Leicester Tigers Big Boot – where teams compete to catch rugby balls fired high into the sky.

Meanwhile, motorbike stuntmen from Stuntworld International – with five world records between them – will thrill the crowds with ramp jumps, wheelies and quad stunts.There will be working gun dog displays, live music and food stalls featuring local suppliers and children, who enter the show free of charge, will be able to enjoy fairground rides including a helter skelter, swing boats and galloping horses.

Dog owners are also being encouraged to enter their handsome hounds into a Kennel Club dog show, which is a qualifier for Crufts, or the companion dog show with various categories, including waggiest tail, loveable rogue and cutest puppy.