Join the 300 machines heading for Classic Motorcycle Day at Crich Tramway Village

Classic bikes will be lining up for judges' inspection at Crich Tramway Village on July 3, 2022.

Owners of bikes that are more than 25 years old are invited to submit their entries for the Classic Motorcycle Day before June 24.

There will be numerous trophies for the best machines, including Best Original Motorcycle judged by the editor of Old Bike Mart, Blue Miller.

The Best in Show Trophy will be voted for by the visiting public, who are encouraged to browse the whole display before making their selection.

Best international and best pre-war motorcycles at a previous year's show.

With 2022 being the year that the Kawasaki Z900’s celebrate their 50th anniversary, the organisers hope for an impressive line-up of Z1’s.

Entry to the event on July 3, 2022, is free for all riders of classic machines and scooters. There is catering on site, a pub and plenty of areas to relax in or go for a walk.

Whilst trams are not currently running, safety work is being conducted this month to get the trams running again in July. The tramway management can’t guarantee at this stage that trams will be running but can guarantee the Classic Motorcycle Day will go ahead.

Vincent HRD Owners Club organiser, Jon Lambley said: “Many of the classic motorcycle owners consider this event to be one of the most important in the year, and we hope that everyone will enjoy this year’s display and vote for their favourite machine.”

To register your machine before June 24, visit the Crich Tramway Village website: www.tramway.co.uk and post your form with SAE to the address on the form.