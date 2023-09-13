The Matlock Bath theme park is hosting the two-day event for uniformed groups on September 16 and 17, offering a discounted admission of just £12 per person for a group of 20 or more, plus one free leader place with every nine children.

As well as the usual host of park rides, attractions and shows, the Jamboree Weekend will feature exciting events and activities including a mass-participation morning workout, Jamboree Discovery Trail, bushcraft Sessions and cookery school.

There will also be an entertainer’s workshop and lots more different activities to help group members work towards earning badges.

The Jamboree Weekend comes after Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts agreed a unique three-year partnership with The Scout Association earlier this year.

The agreement, which includes badge sponsorship, jamboree events and bespoke activities, will build upon the importance of friendship, leadership, adventure and community through practical skills, outdoor learning and indoor activities and a series of special experiences and adventures.

As part of the partnership, Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts is sponsoring a Beavers ‘My Outdoor Challenge’ Badge. Designed for Beavers aged six to eight, the badge will be earned by embarking on a sleepover or camp, completing mini challenges along the way.

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: “We can’t wait to welcome various uniformed groups to our Jamboree Weekend at Gulliver’s Kingdom.

“Part of our partnership with The Scouts Association is putting on events like this that celebrate uniformed groups and bring people together for new and exciting adventures.

“In addition, owing to the success of this year’s Jamboree events, Gulliver’s has already confirmed the dates for 2024 which will be the weekends of 22-23 June and 28-29 September so there’s lots more fun planned with uniformed groups in the next 12 months.”