Visitors of Jump Inc, in the Meadowhall retail area, can now enjoy adrenaline-fuelled fun for all ages with the opening of a neon-style Laser battle zone, a footy cage, and an interactive tag arena.

The Laser Tag is joined by a new interactive game ‘Tag Active’, with obstacle features including a climbing frame, half pipe, balance balls and army tunnels for players to navigate through to find and tag as many flashing beacons as possible under the clock.

Since opening at Meadowhall just over five years ago, Jump Inc’s owner, Futures Leisure Limited, has invested close to £500,000 to bring these new attractions to the city. The site has now expanded into a neighbouring unit to create the new challenges, meaning the attraction now offers 36,000 sq ft of wall-to-wall activities.

Jump Inc has undergone a £500,000 refurbishment to offer three new attractions for thrill-seeking visitors.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “Jump Inc has been a huge hit with our visitors since it opened a few years ago, and it’s great to see how it continues to grow and expand its offering, building on the broad range of leisure options we already have at Meadowhall.

“Now bigger and better than ever, it’s the perfect time to book and see what it’s all about!”

The Jump Inc indoor playground is packed with challenges for all ages, including interconnecting trampolines, a Jump tower, air bags, performance zone and reaction walls. The new Tag Arena is connected to the established attractions through a flight of stairs next to the ninja obstacle runs. The new features will provide a high-adrenaline test of strength, stamina and agility.

Emma Towse-Bertram, head of marketing at Jump Inc, said: “We’re thrilled to finally reveal the new park – it’s been a long time coming and we’re excited to welcome parties of children, teenagers and adults of all ages.

Jump Inc trampoline park now offers additional attractions including laser tag, a footy cage, a Jump tower, and a reaction wall.

“There’s a lot more to come for Jump Inc Sheffield and we hope you love it as much as we do.”

Jump Inc has announced a special Easter Sunday offer which will see anyone who books a session on April 9 to receive 50 per cent off their one-hour open bounce. Bookings for Jump Inc at Meadowhall can be made online at: www.jump-inc.uk/bookings/