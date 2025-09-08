The annual festivities attracted a capacity crowd of thousands on Saturday, September 6, for the first glimpse of this year’s creations from the Matlock Bath Venetian Boat Builders' Association, as civic chair Councillor David Chapman performed the big lights switch-on.

The boat themes this year range from cartoon heroes Bluey and Fireman Sam to classic films Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Dumbo, Jaws and the Sound of Music, plus a racing truck, the Eiffel Tower, video games, a fairground ride, a beautiful peacock and a royal barge.

The traditional candle boat – demonstrating the way the boats used to be lit before the introduction of electricity and then LED lighting – is For the Fallen, marking the 80th anniversary of the Second World War’s end with symbolic poppies and silhouetted soldiers.

First held in Matlock Bath to celebrate Queen Victoria's diamond jubilee way back in 1897, the Illuminations continue every Saturday and Sunday until October 26, plus Friday nigh on the final weekend, with six nights are already sold out.

For ticket details and more information on the entertainment line-up for each night, go to derbyshiredales.gov.uk/illuminations.