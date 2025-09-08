One of the eye-catching boats that took part in Matlock Bath Illuminations 2024 (photo: Nick Rhodes)

Visitors will pour into a Derbyshire village to watch a colourful parade of decorated boats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular Matlock Bath Illuminations is running every weekend until October 26 where spectators can see imaginative creations sailing on the River Derwent.

This unique display is supported by the Matlock Bath Venetian Boat Builders' Association who decorate themed models with an array of coloured lights. The models are mounted on rowing boats and paraded on the waterway in Derwent Gardens each Saturday (from around 7.45pm in September and from around 7pm in October) and Sundays (from around 7.30pm in September and 7pm in October). The boats can only be viewed on admission into the gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are firework shows every Saturday in October plus Friday, October 24 and Sunday, October 26.

Tickets for non-fireworks night cost £8 (adult), £7 (concessions), £1 (child over 3) when booked in advance online or £9.50, £8.50 and £1 respectively, if they are still available on the night. Children three and under get free admission.

The popular firework display nights have sold out for Saturdays; tickets are still on sale for Friday, October 24 and Sunday, October 26. These tickets cost £9 (adult), £8 (concessions), £1 (child over free) when booked in advance online or £10.50, £9.50 and £1 respectively if there are any left on the night. Free entry for children three and under.

Advance bookings available through www.ticketsource.co.uk/matlockbathilluminations. A ticket booth at the Derwent Gardens is open from 5.30pm for card payments only on the night but there is no guarantee that tickets will be available.