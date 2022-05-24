Hunt out plants from family-run nurseries at outdoor fair at Carsington Water

Plant Hunters Fair returns to Carsington Water on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Carsington Water will host the fair on Saturday, May 28, for the first time since early 2020.

Martin Blow of Plant Hunters Fairs said: “We are so pleased to be returning to this wonderful venue after so long. We have lined up an brilliant range of specialist plant nurseries with something for every type and style of garden. If you are just beginning with gardening the stallholders have a wealth of experience to help you select the best plants for your garden. For those plantaholics amongst us, there’s always those rare and unusual plants you just must add to your collection!

"Now’s the time to pick out some perfect plants to keep the colour going right through the season and where better to find them than at this great event. So, whether it’s bee-friendly perennials, shrubs, plants for shade, variegated or foliage plants you are sure to find something to create a blooming brilliant garden.”

The plant fair is held in front of the visitor centre, is free to enter and runs from 10am-4pm on Saturday, May 28 (normal parking charges apply). Dogs welcome.

For full details of nurseries attending, go to www.planthuntersfairs.co.uk

Plant Hunters Fairs was set up by Janet and Martin Blow from Hankelow, Cheshire, and runs 30 events each year throughout the country.