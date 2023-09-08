Watch more videos on Shots!

The team at Dobbies Chesterfield, which is based at Barlborough Links, is searching for enthusiastic helpers to sleigh ride from the North Pole and bring festive cheer to its line-up of great value seasonal events.

Festive helpers will be involved in welcoming children into Dobbies’ popular grotto experience, hosting Santa’s iconic breakfast and striking a pose with customers’ four-legged friends at Santa Paws.

Appointed seasonal team members will receive a full training programme to get them ready for a mid-November start date.

Do you measure up to the role of Santa? If so, Dobbies Chesterfield Garden Centre would like to hear from you.

Sarah Murray, who leads on Dobbies’ festive line up, is looking for Santas and Elves that have a passion for ensuring a magical experience for all family members. She said: “My main aim is that our customers have the most cheerful Christmas possible and we’re looking for helpers to assist us in delivering the ultimate festive fun in our Chesterfield store.

“Santa’s boots are hard to fill, and we’re looking for people who have a passion for Christmas and are great with children and dogs. They’ll need to help us bring some magic from the North Pole to our Chesterfield store, so we’re looking for charismatic individuals worthy of Santa’s hat.”

Santa from Dobbies Stirling store, who has held the role for seven years, explained why he loves granting Christmas wishes year on year. He said: “Christmas is such a magical time and it’s been a delight to have flown with Rudolph all the way from the North Pole to make sure all families that choose to celebrate with us have a memorable festive season.”

Dobbies’ Grotto will be available at Barlborough Links from November 25, and back by popular demand, Dobbies’ Quiet Grotto experience will also be available this year, taking place on December 8 for those with additional needs. Santa Paws sessions are taking place from December 2 and Santa’s Breakfast will take place from November 25.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to be Santa or his helper, and want to spread some festive cheer this year, applications are now open.