Have a selfie with a dinosaur!

Dinosaurs will be marching through Chesterfield as the town is transported back to the Jurassic period for a day of family fun.

Walkabout entertainment featuring a five-metre T-Rex, a seven-metre Brontosauraus and other prehistoric characters will take place on Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 10am to 4pm.

Massive beasts will roam the town and greet visitors who will be able to take photos with the spectacular creatures. Dinosaur riders will also be roaming about the town centre, meeting visitors and posing for selfies.

Live shows starring a collection of cheeky characters will bring lots of laughs and mischief and the opportunity to learn all about dinosaurs.

Meet baby dinosaurs in live shows.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “This is set to be a fantastic day out in the town centre for the whole family to enjoy. Bringing events like this to Chesterfield not only helps encourage people to support our town centre businesses but also strengthens our borough’s position as a fantastic place to live and raise a family. I hope lots of people will come along to support this event and create memories together.”

Further details about the free event, including timings for the show, are available on the council’s website www.chesterfield.gov.uk/events/jurassic-chesterfield