Cavendish Horses: from Manege to Dressage will be hosted at Bolsover Castle over the weekend of August 12 and 13. 2023 (photo: English Heritage Trust/Glen Burrows)

On August 12 and 13 Peter Maddison-Greenwell and the team of El Canallo de España will be demonstrating dressage movements from centuries ago.

Witness expert horsemen in flamboyant 17th century costume, training for art and battle to baroque music in the spectacular surroundings of the Riding School at Bolsover Castle. Behold breath-taking displays of horses in training as they refine the methods created by one of the great equestrian masters, William Cavendish.

Attendees will discover how these classical methods are still as relevant today in this popular presentation, Cavendish’s Horses: from Manege to Dressage.