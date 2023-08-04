Horsemen in 17th century costumes will demonstrate dressage at Bolsover Castle
On August 12 and 13 Peter Maddison-Greenwell and the team of El Canallo de España will be demonstrating dressage movements from centuries ago.
Witness expert horsemen in flamboyant 17th century costume, training for art and battle to baroque music in the spectacular surroundings of the Riding School at Bolsover Castle. Behold breath-taking displays of horses in training as they refine the methods created by one of the great equestrian masters, William Cavendish.
Attendees will discover how these classical methods are still as relevant today in this popular presentation, Cavendish’s Horses: from Manege to Dressage.
Demonstations will be held at 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm. Tickets cost £5 per person for non-members and £4 per person for English Heritage members in addition to Bolsover Castle entry tickets. Book online at www.english-heritage.org.uk