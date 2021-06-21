Hardwick Hall's garden looks particularly stunning during the spring/summer season with its vibrant flowers. Photo by National Trust.

Historic hall in Derbyshire among UK's top 20 most beautiful public gardens

Holidaymakers opting for a staycation this year should check out the stunning grounds of Haddon Hall which has been selected as one of the 20 most beautiful public gardens in the UK.

By Gay Bolton
Monday, 21st June 2021, 2:38 pm

The abundance of magnificent flowers and greenery surrounding Bess of Hardwick’s stately home have impressed the experts from florist Jamie Austin who compiled the list.

Staycations are set to soar in popularity this year with a 173% in the search term last month compared to 2020.

If you’re spending a holiday in the UK here is the full list of 20 beautiful public gardens that you may wish to explore.

1. Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire

The famous landscape gardener Capability Brown described these gardens as the “most beautiful view in England”. Dating from the 9th Century, the gardens contain a giant maze, a scented rose garden, a cascade and a lake. Admission: £18.50 (adult), £9 (child) which provides entry for a year.

Photo: Home and Garden

2. Royal Botanical Gardens, London

The oldest and greatest botanical garden is designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. See rare and interesting plants and check out carniverous species including the Venus fly trap and Pitcher plants. Admission: £17.50 (adult), £5 (child).

Photo: Submitted

3. The Alnwick Garden, Alnwick, Northumberland

The Alnwick Garden has one of the largest plant collections in Europe, spectacular water features, a treehouse restaurant and mystical-themed crazy golf course called The Forgotten Garden. Admission: £14.30 (adult), £5.50 (child).

Photo: WhatInvestor

4. The Beth Chatto Gardens, Essex

Beth Chatto and her late husband, Andrew, created the garden on an old car park site. They used water plants to transform the landscape into a visually-stimulating 15-acre garden. You can find the perfect plant for your outdoor space here where expert help is on hand. £30 per visitor for a seasonal membership.

Photo: Horticulture Week

