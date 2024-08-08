Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Friends of Spital cemetery have announced they will once again be participating in an annual free festival celebrating heritage in Chesterfield this September with two events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In line with this year’s Heritage Open Day’s theme of routes, networks and connections, the group, normally dedicated to the preservation and maintenance of Spital’s Victorian garden cemetery, are offering two activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first is a downloadable self-guided tour showing stories commemorating railway connections from Chesterfield’s past. They will also be inviting the public to join them to help identify the several different varieties of trees that can be found in the cemetery.

Volunteer for Friends of Spital Cemetery, Margaret Hersee said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming people to help us celebrate the fabulous variety of trees to be found in the cemetery and hope that means people can appreciate more the wonderful place for nature that the cemetery offers.”

Friends of Spital cemetery have announced they will once again be participating in Chesterfield's hertitage open days, offering two events to the public.

The Tree-mendous Trees of Spital Cemetery event will take place on September 8 from 10am to midday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guide books, a tree map, and refreshments will be provided to those who attend. Younger visitors will have fun with a treasure hunt and will also be taught about how to work out the age of trees.

For the railway enthusiasts, the downloadable map will show gravesites with a railway connection and will be available to download from the Heritage Open Days website.

It will include names of some of our local rail pioneers such as Eastwood, Swanwick and Oliver, as well as former railway workers who are buried in the cemetery. There will also be stories of unfortunate rail incidents from the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the Heritage Open Days period, Information Boards will be on display throughout the cemetery containing background information about the opening of the Cemetery and also many of the interesting stories of people buried there.

Spital Cemetery is always open to the public for leisure and quiet contemplation.

The Friends of Spital cemetery also host regular monthly tours around the cemetery which usually take place on the second Sunday of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry to the cemetery is free and all the events during the Festival will also be free to attend.

The Cemetery’s annual well-dressing coincides with the Heritage Open Days events which will also be on display for visitors to see.

For further information contact [email protected].