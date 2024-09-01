Bernadine Rutter is a visual artist a visual artist who works with printmaking, sculpture and photography at her studio in Wirksworth. This digital print on metal is titled Looking out to Sea.

Art, community and creativity will be celebrated during the 30th anniversary of the longest running rural arts festival in the East Midlands.

Wirksworth Festival is one of Derbyshire’s cultural highlights, attracting thousands of visitors to town. It began life in 1994 when a group of local artists opened their homes and has continued to grow through the dedication of volunteers, trustees, part-time staff, members, sponsors and the entire community.

This year’s festival, running from September 6-16, includes the popular Art and Architecture Trail Weekend (September 7 and 8), where more than 140 artists showcase their work in unique venues, including private homes, public spaces, gardens, and even sheds. Visitors can explore a diverse range of artworks, from painting and ceramics to jewellery, textiles, ironwork, photography, sculpture, and more. Each year at least a third of the participating artists are new, providing fresh and exciting sights along the art trail which draws up to 4,000 visitors to Wirksworth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weekend also features two bustling designer-maker markets and a variety of activities for children, making it a family-friendly event.

Glass artist Jonathan Abbott' works in the Lumsdale Valley near Matlock. This handblown glass creation is titled Three Trail Vase.

Throughout the weekend, visitors can enjoy pop-up performances, which in the past have included plays, Morris dancers, Alpenhorn groups, classical musicians, and street music. With a food court at the Memorial Hall Market Place and the town’s cafes, pubs, and coffee shops open, there’s plenty to do to make a full day of it.

The weekend culminates with the traditional free public music event, **Gig on The Roof**, this year both on Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evening.

The festival continues into the following week, featuring a full performance programme with events almost every night and some daytime activities. This year’s programme highlights dance, along with storytelling, drama, music and a performance on September 15 by international comedian Dalisa Chaponda.Tickets for these events are available from TicketSource (www.ticketsource.co.uk/townhallevents).

For the past few years, the festival has been proudly sponsored by The Ampersand Foundation, which supports an Artist in Residence. The selected artist lives in a cottage outside the town and prepares an exhibition for the following year. The 2023 Artist in Residence, Fiona MacDonald, working under the name Feral Practice, will curate this year’s central exhibition in The Maltings, titled Rock.Plant.Human. This installation explores the health, damage, and remediation of the land and its multispecies communities, featuring a circular sound installation inspired by Wirksworth’s Clypping ceremony.

Badger Appreciation Society by spray painter Rhys Taylor of Harpo Art who is spearheading a project to transform a rusty tunnel in Wirksworth into a vibrant art piece.

Additionally, textile artist Mustafa Boga will showcase two pieces created during his short residency at the Lodge last year.

This year’s Artist in Residence, Stef Kerek, began her residency in July and is the first ceramicist to be hosted by the festival. Stef’s sculptural work, a personal response to landscape environments, will be the centrepiece of The Maltings exhibition in 2025.

Trail weekend wristbands are just £10, granting access to all exhibitions across the town for the entire weekend. Children 16 and under can attend for free. While Wirksworth is a steep, historic town, the Trail guide and map (included with your wristband) clearly indicate the accessible venues. A shuttle bus service is also available to and from the main car parks.

For more information, visit Wirksworth Festival (www.wirksworthfestival.co.uk) or follow the festival’s page on Facebook (www.facebook.com/wirksworthfestival).