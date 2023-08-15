High Peak Singers’ fundraiser for Crossroads Derbyshire

Community Choir High Peak Singers have recorded a choral version of Don't Dim Your Light, and hope to raise over £250 for local charity Crossroads. The song was written by their conductor Hannah Brine, and it’s about finding strength through difficult times.One of the choir members told Hannah the song's message resonated with them, as they have accessed the services of Crossroads, so the charity is the perfect choice for the choir’s fundraising efforts. Hannah says:“We hope the song will help others going through difficult times. We’d also encourage anyone who feels Crossroads could help them to reach out - you are never alone, and change is possible.”Crossroads Derbyshire is a domestic abuse charity that support adults, young people and children across the whole of the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales.Don’t Dim Your Light, performed by High Peak Singers, premiers on Youtube at 7.30pm, this Thursday, August 17th. You can watch the video here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=luWGmQqsZ20And make donations here https://www.justgiving.com/page/hannah-brine-ddyl