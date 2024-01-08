Festivals and big events around Chesterfield and the Peak District will offer loads of fun in 2024.
Music lovers, beer drinkers, ramblers, sports fans and charity supporters won’t want to miss the attractions that lie ahead.
Make a note of these dates to ensure maximum enjoyment over the next 12 months.
1. What's on in 2024
Ashgate Hospice Sparkle Walk, Chatsworth Country Fair, Chesterfield Pride, clockwise from top. Photo: Nick Rhodes, Brian Eyre, Fergus Wright - instagram.com/wrightpixels
2. Chesterfield CAMRA Beer Festival
Real ale lovers will be heading for the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield on January 26 and 27 for Chesterfield CAMRA's annual beer festival. Craft beers, cider, gin and wine will also be on offer. Live entertainment will be provided by Depth Charge on the Friday evening and Loxleigh on the Saturday. Tickets cost £14 for Friday or Saturday afternoon and £15.50 for Friday or Saturday evening. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Peddler Market, Chesterfield
Award-winning street food, craft drinks and live entertainment for the whole family at the Peddler Market which will run in New Square, Chesterfield from March 22 to 23. Free entry. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K
Sign up for the 10k run which starts and finishes at Queens Park, Chesterfield on Sunday, March 24. Participants pay £25 to register and proceeds go to charities and good causes. To put your name down or find out more, visit www.chesterfield10k.com, email: [email protected] or call: 0114 257 3170. The annual event has raised more than £220,000 to date. Photo: Brian Eyre