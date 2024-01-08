4 . Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K

Sign up for the 10k run which starts and finishes at Queens Park, Chesterfield on Sunday, March 24. Participants pay £25 to register and proceeds go to charities and good causes. To put your name down or find out more, visit www.chesterfield10k.com, email: [email protected] or call: 0114 257 3170. The annual event has raised more than £220,000 to date. Photo: Brian Eyre