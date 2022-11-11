Here are 11 Christmas markets and fairs in Derbyshire where you can source gifts for family and friends

From large-scale events at stately homes to compact gatherings at village halls, there’s a wealth of places where you can buy your gifts.
There are also outdoor markets where twinkling fairy lights and seasonal music will add to the festive atmosphere.
1. Chatsworth
Browse more than 100 stalls selling a wide range of Christmas gifts and decorations in the grounds of Chatsworth House until November 23. Admission to the market is free but you will have to pay to park parking charges. If you arrive before 3pm parking fees are £15 (weekdays) and £25 (weekends) or after 3pm the charges are £10 (weekdays) and £15 (weekends).
2. Bakewell
Haddon Hall, near Bakewell, will welcome more than 100 of the finest producers including ceramicists, silk artists, jewellers, candle makers, chocolatiers, woodworkers and stationery sellers to its Mercatum Christmas Artisan Market which will run over three long weekends, November 17-20; November 24-27; December 1-4, 2022 from 9am to 5pm (last admission 4pm). Tickets £7.50 per adult (children under 16 – free). Ticket price includes parking. Book online at www.haddonhall.co.uk, call 01629 810917 or email: [email protected]
3. Chesterfield
Chesterfield will host a festive market in the town centre market place on Sunday, November 20, from 12 noon ahead of the switch-on of the town's Christmas lights at 4.45pm. Live entertainment will be hosted on a stage in New Square.
4. Great Longstone
Thornbridge Hall at Great Longstone is holding a Christmas Market in the Carriage House from November 18 to 20. Artisan producers selling jewellery, chocolate, homewares, cakes and bakes will be among the 20 stallholders. The market is open from 10am to 4pm. Father Christmas will be paying a flying visit on Saturday, November 19. Free admission and free access to the hall's formal gardens.
