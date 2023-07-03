The annual event, which attracts over 30,000 visitors for its nightly screams, shocks and laughs, is set to be the biggest ever with two additional attractions taking the blood curdling frights to a terrifying seven separate attractions this October.

It means that the scare park is looking for even more terrifying scare performers for its immersive attractions which feature everything from demonic clowns and blood thirsty zombies to terrifying spirits and chainsaw wielding mad men. Auditions are being held next month with actors having only a few more months left to apply.

Ivor Robinson, who runs the attraction, in Burton, with his brother Tom and has just returned from Halloween scare convention Transworld in America, said it was a great opportunity for local actors to get some unique experience in the scare industry.

One of the actors at fright night Screamfest

“Screamfest is like nothing you will have worked on before,” he said. “Each attraction is fully immersive so our actors are hands on creating a unique experience for everyone of thousands of visitors who come through the doors each year. Everyone is trained for their part and given full direction to make sure that each visitor gets the very best experience. It is why actors love to return year on year and we have built a real family of regular performers.

Screamfest is held throughout October in the run up to Halloween. The attraction, which was started in 20011, features film type sets with intricate story plots which fully immerse visitors into the experience. All applicants will receive full training, with the farm working with the UK’s first qualified scare teacher to boost their terrifying moves.

Want-to-be zombies, clowns and demons will need to have prior acting experience but do not need to have scare acting experience and there are roles for beginners and experienced actors. However, all performers must be aged 16 and available on show nights from 5.30pm to 11pm.

