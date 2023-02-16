A giant pop-up ‘haunted’ doll’s house is unveiled today by Alton Towers Resort to mark the official launch date of the theme park’s newest dark ride, ‘The Curse at Alton Manor’, which opens March 18 (photo: David Parry/PA Wire)

Eerie dark ride The Curse at Alton Manor will begin spooking visitors to the theme park from March 18.

Ahead of its much anticipated opening, the world’s first ever pop-up haunted doll’s house appeared on London’s Isle of Dogs.

Waves of adults and brave youngsters who dared cross its threshold were confronted by a series of supernatural clues and teasers of what awaits when the immersive dark ride opens. The experience culminated in the first sighting of Emily Alton - the child from the original haunted house, whose demonic exploits inspired the ride.

In a video released by the theme park, Emily can be heard laughing and counting in the doll’s house, as if playing a game with visitors. A series of sinister messages scrawled across a dark corridor and giant mangled teddy that chased people out of the house, only added to the chilling experience.

The three rooms, which can be seen from the front of the doll’s house as it opens up, each offered a hint of what’s to come with The Curse at Alton Manor. From the living room where Emily once vied for her parents' love and attention, to the dining room where the story of Emily’s demonic nature began, visitors were given just enough to begin to piece together what made Emily so evil.

As well as showcasing spectacular visuals, which the recent pop-up doll’s house alluded to, The Curse at Alton Manor will also bring special effects that will be a first for a UK theme park - from twisted projection mapping technology that transports riders into Emily’s own dollhouse, to mirrors that play tricks by blurring the line between reality and Emily’s demonic world.

