‘Haunted’ Chesterfield pub to open after hours for a paranormal investigation event

Popular paranormal investigations group MJL Paranormal is hosting another ghost hunt in a new location.

The group is inviting people to join them on a hunt for spectral activity in Chesterfield’s Rutland pub on June 29.

The 18th-century pub is said to have high levels of paranormal activity, with sightings of a lady in white, two male spirits, and poltergeist activity.

MJL has been hosting ghost hunts like this for over a year now in locations across the region.

MJL Paranormal are hosting a ghost hunting event at the Rutland pub on June 29.

MJL director Michael Morgan said: “It’s been going really well. We’re now starting to sell out on most venues. We’re getting a lot of interest, a lot of followers on social media and a lot of return customers as well who say we’re the best ones they’ve been with.

“We try to make it a better, sort of personal experience for people.”

One of MJL’s last ghost hunts was at the Matlock Grand Pavilion in Matlock Bath. Michael said the night was “absolutely brilliant.”

The director added: “It started off slowly but it built up throughout the night.

“We got a massive amount of activity during the table tipping and also activity on the stage area which we caught using cat balls. We tied that down to the spirit of a 24-year-old woman who used to sing and entertain there.”

The event at the Rutland costs £20 a ticket and can be booked on the MJL Paranormal website. You must be over 18 to attend.

The event is set to start at 8pm with an introduction to the venue, before splitting up for guided vigils, including table tipping and using ouija boards.

Ghost hunting equipment is also used to detect any lingering spirits.

Hunters are also given the chance to explore the building independently.

Refreshments are provided, though those attending are asked to bring their torches.

MJL plans to return to Matlock Pavilion for a ghost hunt in August and later events at Bakewell Old House in September and the Lockoford Inn in Tapton in October.