Strange occurrences at the Derbyshire landmark have included plant pots rolling away, pearls going missing, lights flickering. Staff are convinced that the culprits are tree sprites.

Families can unravel the riddles and find all of the tree sprites on a special trail which will be in operation from December 17, 2022, until January 8, 2023. Peer into the miniature homes that have been created by two London set designers working with a team from Hardwick.