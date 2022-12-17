News you can trust since 1855
Hardwick Hall launches sprite trail for festive season

Fairy-like tree sprites have made Hardwick Hall’s stableyard their home where families can see what mischief and mayhem they have created.

By Gay Bolton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Look at the miniature homes created on the sprite trail at Hardwick Hall (photo: Caitlin and Charlotte)
Strange occurrences at the Derbyshire landmark have included plant pots rolling away, pearls going missing, lights flickering. Staff are convinced that the culprits are tree sprites.

Families can unravel the riddles and find all of the tree sprites on a special trail which will be in operation from December 17, 2022, until January 8, 2023. Peer into the miniature homes that have been created by two London set designers working with a team from Hardwick.

The stableyard has been transformed into a Tudor wonderland using resources from the wider Hardwick estate to create some of the decorations.

