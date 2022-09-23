Hardwick Hall and Barrow Hill Roundhouse will be lit up with large-scale projections during Shine A Light events

The spectacular large-scale projections will light up Derbyshire landmarks with a fusion of music, visuals and sound during the autumn and winter.

Large-scale projections will be held every 20 minutes at:

*Cromford Mills, home of Sir Richard Arkwright’s first mill complex, on Thursday, October 27 and Friday, October 28 from 6.30pm;

Spectacular large-scale projections will light up Hardwick Hall on February 17 and 18, 2023 (photo: Barry Skeates)

*Elvaston Castle, a Gothic Revival castle and surrounding parkland, on Saturday, November 10 and Sunday, November 20 from 5.30pm;

*Barrow Hill Roundhouse, the last surviving railway roundhouse with an operational turntable in the United Kingdom, on Thursday, December 8 and Friday, December 9 from 5pm;

*Hardwick Hall, a 16th century country house, on Friday, February 17, and Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 5.30pm.

Ciimate change and water are the themes of the displays which will bring together awe-inspiring animations and live musical performances.

The cutting-edge projections are unique to each venue. Visitors who watch all four displays – and successfully spot the ‘hidden animal’ at each – will have the fantastic opportunity to enter a prize draw to win a hamper of local produce.

Lanterns inspired by the project will also feature in Bolsover Lantern Parade on Saturday, November 26.

Jo Dilley, managing director of Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire, said: “Derbyshire is fortunate to have some of the world’s most significant heritage attractions. Each venue has its own story to tell and not only do these large-scale projections bring local history and their communities to life, they also offer the perfect opportunity to do something different with friends and family as the nights draw in.

“We urge people to book their tickets as soon as possible and to enjoy not just one, but multiple shows for an unforgettable experience to remember. Events like this are so important as they help to protect and preserve historical and cultural sites – and will continue to stimulate community initiatives in the future.”Tickets for the large-scale projections are £9 for adults and £6 per child (aged 4-16 inclusive, free for 3 and under). To book, go to www.visitpeakdistrict.com/shine-a-lightShine A Light was piloted at Chatsworth House and Cromford Mills in 2021 to celebrate Derbyshire’s rich history and heritage, extend the tourism season and boost the visitor economy in the wake of the pandemic.