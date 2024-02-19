News you can trust since 1855
Half-tem fun for Derbyshire families at PlayLAND

Outdoor play is brought inside in a fun, interactive installation at a Derbyshire Dales centre.
By Gay Bolton
Published 19th Feb 2024, 05:30 GMT
PlayLAND is at the LEVEL centre in Rowsley until April 12, 2024.PlayLAND is at the LEVEL centre in Rowsley until April 12, 2024.
Bouncing balls, chasing kites and games of hide and seek are on offer at LEVEL Centre, Rowsley, where the gallery has been transformed with giant projections showing grass, trees and a blue sky with the sound of birdsong filling the space.

Families can create their own kite to take home or pin up inside the gallery for everyone to see. On show until April 12, 2024, PlayLAND is free to visit but places must be booked in advance at https://levelcentre.com/playland/

