Bouncing balls, chasing kites and games of hide and seek are on offer at LEVEL Centre, Rowsley, where the gallery has been transformed with giant projections showing grass, trees and a blue sky with the sound of birdsong filling the space.

Families can create their own kite to take home or pin up inside the gallery for everyone to see. On show until April 12, 2024, PlayLAND is free to visit but places must be booked in advance at https://levelcentre.com/playland/