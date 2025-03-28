Haddon Hall reopens to public with a new unlimited visits pass
The Regular Visitor Pass, available for £46 (excluding parking), will enable the holder as many general visits to the hall as they wish between March 29 and August 31, 2025.
Discounted tickets for Derbyshire residents offer ocal visitors £5 off general entry (excluding parking). Haddon continues to welcome children under 16 for free.
Throughout spring and summer, Haddon’s free Monday guided tours (starting March 31 provide deeper insights into the hall’s extraordinary past. Spotlight tours take place every hour from Tuesday to Sunday, where expert guides share their favourite stories from the hall’s nine-century history. In addition, the Medieval Park reopens in April with its biggest calendar of events yet. Families can also enjoy children’s free guided tours on Tuesdays during school holidays, alongside engaging activities such as archery and the Little School of Ecology.
Beauty and history intertwine at Haddon Hall which offers spectacular Tudor and Elizabethan interiors and enchanting Elizabethan walled gardens. The 17th century stable block restaurant overlooks the serene river and the grand facade of the hall, offering the perfect setting for a leisurely lunch where guests can savour a seasonal menu or a traditional afternoon tea.
General admission prices to Haddon Hall are: adult (16 and above): £28 (£23 with Derbyshire resident discount), concession (over 60) £25.60, student (with valid ID) £23, green ticket offers £20% off entry with proof of green travel (e.g. bus ticket). For more information or to book tickets online, visit www.haddonhall.co.uk
