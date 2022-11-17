Mercatum Christmas Artisan Markets will be held at Haddon Hall over three long weekends (photo: KAHLER)

With the hall beautifully decorated, each room will be designed to come to life, with music, winter scents and twinkling lights creating a sense of the unusual, combined with a grandeur befitting of this historic fortified manor.

Visitors are invited to weave their way round the grounds, starting in front of the Stables, where a host of delicious food and drink stalls will be in situ, before moving into the Lower Courtyard, where a Gingerbread House will be on display amongst the artisan stalls. Each room will feature a selection of makers and producers, with food in the Medieval Kitchens, a gifting area in the Earl’s Apartment and a magnificent Christmas tree in The Banqueting Hall.

This year sees a host of new artisans joining the line-up, with ceramicists, silk artists, jewellers, candle makers, chocolatiers, woodwork, stationery and more, offering plenty of inspiration for Christmas gifts.

Enjoy a luxury hot chocolate or a mulled wine while browsing a variety of stalls and taking in the magnificence of the hall, before tucking into a delicious snack from an array of street food traders.

Lady Edward Manners said: “Christmas is a wonderfully joyous occasion at Haddon and over the past few years our Mercatum Christmas Artisan Markets have become a stand-out event on the region’s calendar. With over 100 incredibly talented artisans joining us this year over three long weekends, the festive atmosphere at Haddon is truly a sight to behold! With music playing, lights twinkling and beautiful décor in each and every room, visitors are given the unique opportunity to shop and experience the hall at its very best, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back this winter for a really special day out.”

Mercatum Christmas Artisan Market will run from November 17 to 20; November 24 to 27 and December 1 to 4. Opening times are 9.30am to 5pm (last entry at 4pm).

Tickets £7.50 per adult (children under 16 – free). Ticket price includes parking.