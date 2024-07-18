Children will learn how to identify flowers in the Medieval Park at Haddon Hall during Little School of Ecology sessions every Tuesday during the summer holiday.

Children can explore nature and learn about trees, flowers, birds and insects in a new addition to Haddon Hall’s calendar.

The Little School of Ecology will be launched in the stately home’s Medieval Park, running every Tuesday from August 6 during the summer. A further session will be held during the autumn half-term.

Children will learn about the different habitats of wildlife as well as as well as finding out about the 14th century deer park’s importance.

Lady Edward Manners of Haddon Hall said: “Ensuring our future generations connect with nature has never been more important than it is now, and we wanted to create a fun, engaging way to do that, and what better place to do it than our wonderful Medieval Park! The Little School of Ecology is a chance for children to step away from technology and explore the wonders of the outdoors, with knowledgeable guides leading the way. We’re looking forward to welcoming lots of families to Haddon Medieval Park this summer, and hope they take away some truly special memories of their time exploring the wonderful nature on their doorstep.”

Ideal for children aged between 5 and 11 years old (with an accompanying adult), each session of The Little School of Ecology will take place from 11am until 12.30pm, with tickets £5 per child and £5 per adult.

Little School of Ecology forms part of Haddon’s Children’s Tuesdays, in which there are free children’s tours every Tuesday throughout the summer holidays, as well as the chance to have a go at archery (£2 per go).

Entrance to the hall for children under 16 is always free.