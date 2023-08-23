​The theme park is marking the end of the school holidays by extending its opening hours on Saturday, September 2, from 10.30am to 8.30pm with fireworks starting at 8.45pm.

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: “This is a great way for families to celebrate another Summer of Fun at Gulliver’s before we head into our Halloween and Christmas events. We can’t wait for you to join us!”To book tickets visit www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk/fireworks-finale