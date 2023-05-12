Gulliver's Kingdom launches new short-break family accommodation inspired by The Wind In The Willows
New accommodation at a Derbyshire tourist resort has been inspired by a classic children’s story.
Gulliver’s Kingdom has unveiled eight rooms and apartments based on The Wind in the Willows that feature the designs of Chris Dunn, who illustrated the book.
The accommodation includes the two-bedroom “Mole,” “Ratty” and “Toad” apartments, “Squirrel,” “Otter” and “Mouse” family rooms and the cosy “Badger” cove.
Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: “We are thrilled to unveil The Willows – a fresh and exciting addition to our growing range of themed accommodation."
The Willows complements the swashbuckling pirate cabins, princess and wizard suites which Gulliver’s Kingdom offers for play and stay breaks.
Hannah said: “Matlock Bath is at the centre of Derbyshire’s tourism market and such a wonderful destination for short breaks and, as we celebrate our 45th anniversary, we are excited to launch a new experience we know families will love.”