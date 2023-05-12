Gulliver’s Kingdom has unveiled eight rooms and apartments based on The Wind in the Willows that feature the designs of Chris Dunn, who illustrated the book.

The accommodation includes the two-bedroom “Mole,” “Ratty” and “Toad” apartments, “Squirrel,” “Otter” and “Mouse” family rooms and the cosy “Badger” cove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: “We are thrilled to unveil The Willows – a fresh and exciting addition to our growing range of themed accommodation."

The Wind in the Willows has inspired the artwork in the new accommodation at Gullivers Kingdom, Matlock Bath.

Most Popular

The Willows complements the swashbuckling pirate cabins, princess and wizard suites which Gulliver’s Kingdom offers for play and stay breaks.