News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Gulliver's Kingdom launches new short-break family accommodation inspired by The Wind In The Willows

New accommodation at a Derbyshire tourist resort has been inspired by a classic children’s story.

By Gay Bolton
Published 12th May 2023, 16:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 16:25 BST

Gulliver’s Kingdom has unveiled eight rooms and apartments based on The Wind in the Willows that feature the designs of Chris Dunn, who illustrated the book.

The accommodation includes the two-bedroom “Mole,” “Ratty” and “Toad” apartments, “Squirrel,” “Otter” and “Mouse” family rooms and the cosy “Badger” cove.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: “We are thrilled to unveil The Willows – a fresh and exciting addition to our growing range of themed accommodation."

The Wind in the Willows has inspired the artwork in the new accommodation at Gullivers Kingdom, Matlock Bath.The Wind in the Willows has inspired the artwork in the new accommodation at Gullivers Kingdom, Matlock Bath.
The Wind in the Willows has inspired the artwork in the new accommodation at Gullivers Kingdom, Matlock Bath.
Most Popular

    The Willows complements the swashbuckling pirate cabins, princess and wizard suites which Gulliver’s Kingdom offers for play and stay breaks.

    Hannah said: “Matlock Bath is at the centre of Derbyshire’s tourism market and such a wonderful destination for short breaks and, as we celebrate our 45th anniversary, we are excited to launch a new experience we know families will love.”

    Related topics:DerbyshireBadger