Evelyn Brown, ambassador for Little Seedlings Club at Dobbies garden centres where sessions for children will be held on February 5, 2023.

Experts at Dobbies garden centres at Barlborough and Derby will show customers how to sow sweet peas on Saturday, February 4. The workshop will emphasise the importance of sowing in early February for earlier blooms. Customers will also learn the right temperature for optimum growing and freqency of watering to ensure a successful transition from seed to flower.

Dobbies will also host its monthly Little Seedlings workshop on Sunday, February 5, perfect for children aged 4-10 years. This educational session is all about The Wonder of Weeds, shining a light on the various kinds of weeds found in the garden, how they spread, how they can be removed and what they can be used for. Children will also learn some fun facts and the health benefits of weeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Murray, partnership and events manager at Dobbies, said: “We’re passionate about getting our customers into gardening and looking forward to our Grow How and Little Seedling Club sessions. Our February workshops are a great chance to learn more about your outdoor space.

"Grow How will showcase beautifully fragrant and easy to grow sweet peas - you can even plant them in pots so you don’t worry about having a big garden space.

Most Popular

“Our Little Seedlings workshop will get kids interested in weeding, where they’ll understand the dos and don’ts and how to prevent them.”