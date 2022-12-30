Dobbies garden centre at The Links, Barlborough will host its first grow session of the year on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 10.30am.

Experts will showcase the different air purifying houseplants available to buy, how to use them in your indoor spaces, all the benefits associated with having houseplants, and care tips on how to look after them. Incorporating houseplants into your home will help brighten your indoor space, in addition to having a positive effect on your overall wellbeing as we enter the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Little Seedlings Club, which is perfect for children aged four to 10 years, takes place on the morning of Sunday, January 8, with free bookable sessions starting at 10.15am and 11.30am . Attendees will find out which fruit and vegetables to grow in January, seeds to sow and how to prepare the garden for the year ahead. Places must be booked in advance and children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Find out tips to make your garden grow at two free workshops at Dobbies Chesterfield (photo: Stewart Attwood).

Most Popular

Dobbies’ partnership and events manager Sarah Murray said: “January is a great time to make plans and learn a new skill or hobby. We’re always looking to help sow some passion and encourage our customers in Chesterfield to try something new.

“Houseplants are a great way to enhance your space and improve your mood - not only will your home feel refreshed, but so will you. We’re looking forward to our houseplant Grow How event being a popular one. For our Little Seedlings, our workshop on making a positive start in the garden aims to be both motivational and inspiring for young gardening fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve thoroughly enjoyed our sessions throughout 2022 and are excited to kick off the year with these two, free workshops to help customers start as they mean to go on.”

Sustainability is at the core of Dobbies’ workshops and its horticultural experts will be showcasing the fantastic range of environmentally-friendly products available to purchase in-store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about both events in Chesterfield and how you can participate, visit www.dobbies.com/events.