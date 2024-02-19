Great British Bake-Off finalist Laura Adlington to appear at QUAD for Derby Book Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former journalist Kerry Ganly – now account manager with Penguin PR - is hosting an event at QUAD next month in which she will chat to Laura Adlington, a former contestant who appeared on the hit Channel 4 baking show in 2020.

Now a plus-size media personality with a growing following on social media, Laura will talk about life in GBBO tent, and her debut book titled ‘Diet Starts Monday’.

The book is aimed at helping women find self-acceptance and self-love, whatever their size. Laura, who has an award-winning podcast called Go Love Yourself with her best friend Lauren Smith, has enlisted the help and advice of doctors and psychologists and the book is part-memoir, part advice manual.

Laura Adlington will be signing copies of her book 'Diet Starts Monday'

Kerry, who has previously hosted events on behalf of Derby Book Festival with Derby County author Ryan Hills and sports journalist Lee McKenzie, said: “The Spring Edition of the Derby Book Festival has something for everyone, and I’m sure that fans of the Great British Bake-Off will be keen to hear from Laura, who was a popular contestant on the Channel 4 programme.

“Her book is an empowering read and it has been something of a labour of love for Laura, who wrote it with the aim of helping as many women as possible know that their weight is not equal to their worth.”

Tickets for the event, which takes place on Saturday, March 2 from 7- 8pm at QUAD, are now on sale.

Laura will be signing copies of her book, whilst the conversation will also be available to purchase as a digital recording for £5.