Go bonkers at Chesterfield Mecca Bingo's party night of games and crazy dance-offs

Grab your dabbers and head for Chesterfield for a party night of Bonkers Bingo!
By Gay Bolton
Published 19th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST
Bonkers Bingo is at Mecca Bingo, Foljambe Road, Chesterfield on October 28, 2023.Bonkers Bingo is at Mecca Bingo, Foljambe Road, Chesterfield on October 28, 2023.
Bonkers Bingo is at Mecca Bingo, Foljambe Road, Chesterfield on October 28, 2023.

On Saturday, October 26, Mecca Bingo on Foljambe Road will combine the traditional numbers game with the ultimate party experience, including top tunes and dance-offs.

Revellers can expect 90s dancefloor fillers, delicious cocktails, mouthwatering menus, challenges and a selection of weird and wacky prizes – it’s an entire night out under one roof.

Martin Webster, general manager at Mecca Bingo Chesterfield said: “People really do go bonkers for bingo! We’ve got dancefloor anthems and delicious drinks, not to mention crazy prizes, throughout the evening - this is bingo as you’ve never experienced it before!”

    Expect a fun-filled night including dance-offs that will put the ‘dab’ in dabber!

    Tickets start at just £6 and are available from: www.meccabingo.com/events

    Guests must be aged 18 years or over and new customers must bring photo ID.

    Mecca Bingo in Chesterfield is open seven days a week until midnight, has on-site parking and a cash machine.

    Its food offering includes tasty classics like chicken tikka curry, barbecue pork rib burger, loaded fries and Harry Ramsden dishes.

    There’s a two for £12 meal deal on selected dishes including classic mac and cheese and crispy chicken burger from Monday to Thursday.

    Order any meal from the lunch menu plus a soft or hot drink for £5, until 3pm every day of the week.

    Its drinks offer includes two for £6 on a choice of more than 20 products every day or two cocktails for £10 between 5pm and 7pm.

