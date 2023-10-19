Go bonkers at Chesterfield Mecca Bingo's party night of games and crazy dance-offs
On Saturday, October 26, Mecca Bingo on Foljambe Road will combine the traditional numbers game with the ultimate party experience, including top tunes and dance-offs.
Revellers can expect 90s dancefloor fillers, delicious cocktails, mouthwatering menus, challenges and a selection of weird and wacky prizes – it’s an entire night out under one roof.
Martin Webster, general manager at Mecca Bingo Chesterfield said: “People really do go bonkers for bingo! We’ve got dancefloor anthems and delicious drinks, not to mention crazy prizes, throughout the evening - this is bingo as you’ve never experienced it before!”
Expect a fun-filled night including dance-offs that will put the ‘dab’ in dabber!
Tickets start at just £6 and are available from: www.meccabingo.com/events
Guests must be aged 18 years or over and new customers must bring photo ID.
Mecca Bingo in Chesterfield is open seven days a week until midnight, has on-site parking and a cash machine.
Its food offering includes tasty classics like chicken tikka curry, barbecue pork rib burger, loaded fries and Harry Ramsden dishes.
There’s a two for £12 meal deal on selected dishes including classic mac and cheese and crispy chicken burger from Monday to Thursday.
Order any meal from the lunch menu plus a soft or hot drink for £5, until 3pm every day of the week.
Its drinks offer includes two for £6 on a choice of more than 20 products every day or two cocktails for £10 between 5pm and 7pm.