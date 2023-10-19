Grab your dabbers and head for Chesterfield for a party night of Bonkers Bingo!

Bonkers Bingo is at Mecca Bingo, Foljambe Road, Chesterfield on October 28, 2023.

On Saturday, October 26, Mecca Bingo on Foljambe Road will combine the traditional numbers game with the ultimate party experience, including top tunes and dance-offs.

Revellers can expect 90s dancefloor fillers, delicious cocktails, mouthwatering menus, challenges and a selection of weird and wacky prizes – it’s an entire night out under one roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Webster, general manager at Mecca Bingo Chesterfield said: “People really do go bonkers for bingo! We’ve got dancefloor anthems and delicious drinks, not to mention crazy prizes, throughout the evening - this is bingo as you’ve never experienced it before!”

Most Popular

Expect a fun-filled night including dance-offs that will put the ‘dab’ in dabber!

Tickets start at just £6 and are available from: www.meccabingo.com/events

Guests must be aged 18 years or over and new customers must bring photo ID.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mecca Bingo in Chesterfield is open seven days a week until midnight, has on-site parking and a cash machine.

Its food offering includes tasty classics like chicken tikka curry, barbecue pork rib burger, loaded fries and Harry Ramsden dishes.

There’s a two for £12 meal deal on selected dishes including classic mac and cheese and crispy chicken burger from Monday to Thursday.

Order any meal from the lunch menu plus a soft or hot drink for £5, until 3pm every day of the week.