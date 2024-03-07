Give tennis a go at Baslow Tennis Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Baslow tennis club is holding a tennis ‘Open Afternoon’ on Saturday 20th April, from 2 until 5pm. We will have 3 professional coaches on hand to organise activities on our three tennis courts. All ages are welcome, adults and children alike. You simply need to don a suitable pair of shoes and turn up! Rackets will be provided and refreshments will be on hand for anyone taking part.

If you haven’t been down to Baslow Sports Field recently then come along and just take a look. We now have a cafe on site offering food and drinks throughout the day. It is a lovely place to sit and enjoy whichever activities happen to be taking place on the sports field; cricket, football or athletics to name just a few. There is also the adjacent Woodland Park play area where children can let off steam.

As for the tennis club, we have two newly refurbished courts in addition to the multi user games area which is also suitable for tennis. The club has an exciting programme of activities including social tennis during the day time or evening, internal club friendly competitions which help members get to know each other and, for the more serious players, there are matches in both the Chesterfield and Sheffield District Leagues. We offer coaching either individually or in groups and there are opportunities for adults and children alike.

Newly refurbished all weather courts