Give tennis a go at Baslow Tennis Club

Have you tried tennis in the past, maybe at school, and then not played again? Have you never picked up a tennis racket? Well now is the ideal opportunity to ‘give it a go’.
By Jackie MantellContributor
Published 7th Mar 2024, 13:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Baslow tennis club is holding a tennis ‘Open Afternoon’ on Saturday 20th April, from 2 until 5pm. We will have 3 professional coaches on hand to organise activities on our three tennis courts. All ages are welcome, adults and children alike. You simply need to don a suitable pair of shoes and turn up! Rackets will be provided and refreshments will be on hand for anyone taking part.

If you haven’t been down to Baslow Sports Field recently then come along and just take a look. We now have a cafe on site offering food and drinks throughout the day. It is a lovely place to sit and enjoy whichever activities happen to be taking place on the sports field; cricket, football or athletics to name just a few. There is also the adjacent Woodland Park play area where children can let off steam.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As for the tennis club, we have two newly refurbished courts in addition to the multi user games area which is also suitable for tennis. The club has an exciting programme of activities including social tennis during the day time or evening, internal club friendly competitions which help members get to know each other and, for the more serious players, there are matches in both the Chesterfield and Sheffield District Leagues. We offer coaching either individually or in groups and there are opportunities for adults and children alike.

Most Popular
    Newly refurbished all weather courtsNewly refurbished all weather courts
    Newly refurbished all weather courts

    Everyone is free to come along on this Open Afternoon to try tennis out and, if you enjoy the activities, we welcome new members with a discounted ‘new members rate’ to anyone living within a ten mile radius of the club.

    Related topics:Chesterfield