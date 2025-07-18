Giant 150ft-long Hotwheels racetrack opens in Derbyshire

Rookie racers George and Elsie put their track skills to the test at the newly-opened HotWheels Riverside Raceway in Derbyshire.

The outdoor track has a combined track length of almost 150ft, dropping almost 20ft from its twin start ramps down through a series of cross-overs, spirals, hairpins and a crash-inducing two-into-one sections of yellow plastic track to the finish.

This is the latest attraction at The Great British Car Journey in Ambergate, near Matlock. The course winds its way around the perimeter of the mini Land Rover course - the classic car attraction’s other activity set up just for children.

Managing director, Ian Gardecki explains: “Our raceway is built from classic orange hot wheels track and is banked for speed and designed for side-by-side gravity powered racing.

“The speed at the start is really important. If you let go of your car at the top of the ramp, it will probably be going too fast when it gets to the first corner or the cross-over so you will need to try and find the best place to let the car go on the start ramp.

“One of the delights of Hot Wheels is its totally analogue nature. Plastic track, little car and gravity as a stark contrast to all the phone and tablet games that kids play. Much like the contents of The Great British Car Journey, it harks back to low tech and when life was much less complex!”

Junior petrol-heads can buy and keep a pair of Hotwheels or Matchbox cars and race on the course for only £10. Or it is £40 for an annual pass.