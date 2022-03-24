Get on your bike for Derbyshire's five parks challenge

Derbados takes place on Sunday, April 3, starting at Markeaton Park in Derby.

The community event Derbados is aimed at all ages and all abilities and will take place on Sunday, April 3, from 10am to 4pm, starting at Markeaton Park in Derby.

Backed by nine times Paralympic medallist Martin Mansell, the event takes in a five parks challenge. Participants can go the distance (11 miles) or stick to the city park course which is around a mile.

For the adventurous, the five parks challenge is an 11.8-mile circular course across the city of Derby. It takes in Darley Abbey Park, Alvaston Park, Bass Rec, Markeaton rec and returns to Markeaton Park.

Everyone who enters, no matter what distance they tackle, receives a free T-shirt. All under-12s get a medal too.

Derbados2022 is organised by organised by the Derbyshire Institute of Sport (DIS), Huub and Cycle Derby,

DIS’s managing director Chloe Maudsley said: “We are delighted to bring Derbados back. It has always been a hugely popular event and focuses on families getting on their bikes to raise money for the DIS and to promote cycling.

“We’re asking families or individuals to sign up, come along and have a super day. It will help them feel fitter, get back in the community after a difficult couple of years and enjoy some fresh air.”

Cycle Derby’s Mark Smith said: “Cycle Derby has a fleet of over 40 inclusive bikes and many of them will be available on the day for families to try.”

Martin Mansell, a nine times Paralympic medallist in swimming, said: “I’m extremely pleased to be associated with this new cycling initiative which provides opportunities for people of all backgrounds, ages and abilities to take part in a physical activity which is both cardiovascular and socially engaging.”

“We have to remember all Olympians and Paralympians, no matter which sport they represent, started out at a grassroots level – it is where it all begins. I am delighted to be part of a family event that promotes inclusivity and the many benefits of cycling for all.”