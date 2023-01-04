3. Nuffield Health, Alma Leisure Park, Chesterfield

There's a huge variety of classes including gym and swimming, the latter in an on-site pool. A sauna and steam room are also in the complex. Personal trainers, physiotherapists, beauty therapists and swimming instructors are also on hand to help you achieve your goals. Fees start at £41 a month for an off-peak 12-month commitment. Nuffield Health is open weekdays from 6.30am to 10pm and on weekends from 8am to 8pm; off-peak hours at weekdays from 9am to 5pm, anytime at weekends and bank holiday hours are from 8am until 8pm. For more details, go to www.nuffieldhealth.com

Photo: Google