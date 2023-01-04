Many people will have resolved to get fit now that the Christmas and New Year festivities are over.
Whether you want to shed a few pounds, tone up, take up a new hobby or simply feel healthier, there are plenty of places offering expert help and equipment to support you in your quest.
We’ve taken the legwork out of you having to search in and around Chesterfield for the best places to shape up and feel so much fitter.
1. The Gym Group, Derby Road, Chesterfield
The Gym Group offers weight and cardio machines, a training space, free wi-fi and free parking. It's open 24 hours a day and every day of the year to fit in with your busy life. Membership starts from just £16.99 for your first month + £5 joining fee and then £21.98 per month or £239 for 12 months and no joining fee. There is no contract. For more details, visit www.thegymgroup.com
2. Chester Street Gym, Chester Street, Brampton, Chesterfield
Chester Street Gym has free weights going up to 50KG, resistance machines, strong man tyres, cardiovascular equipment and a range of boxing bags. Train for £19.99 per month. The gym is open from 8.30am Monday to Saturday and at 9am on Sunday and closes at 9pm from Monday to Friday, at 6pm on Saturday and at 2pm on Sunday. To find out more, call 01246 224235 or go to www.facebook.com/Chesterstreetgym
3. Nuffield Health, Alma Leisure Park, Chesterfield
There's a huge variety of classes including gym and swimming, the latter in an on-site pool. A sauna and steam room are also in the complex. Personal trainers, physiotherapists, beauty therapists and swimming instructors are also on hand to help you achieve your goals. Fees start at £41 a month for an off-peak 12-month commitment. Nuffield Health is open weekdays from 6.30am to 10pm and on weekends from 8am to 8pm; off-peak hours at weekdays from 9am to 5pm, anytime at weekends and bank holiday hours are from 8am until 8pm. For more details, go to www.nuffieldhealth.com
4. Crossfit 252, Unit 26, Storforth Lane Trading Estate, Hasland
Workouts are tailored to challenge participants while safely improve their fitness. There is an introductory fee of £35 valid for 35 days and then monthly charges start at £35 for up to two sessions a week with membership including either a coached CrossFit class or open gym session. Crossift 252 opens at 6am on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, at 9am on Tuesday, at 8am on Saturday and 9am on Sunday. Closing times are 8pm on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 8.30pm on Wednesday, 7pm on Friday, 11.30am on Saturday and 10.30am on Sunday. For further details go to www.crossfit252.co.uk or call 07595 292954.
