Gardeners can snap up beautiful plants from specialist nurseries during fair at Derbyshire visitor destination

Martin Blow of Plant Hunters’ Fairs said “Our plant fairs at Carsington Water are always popular. It’s the time of year when gardeners want to top up the colour in their beds, borders and patio containers and you can be sure of finding some exciting plants to give your garden a boost and the nurseries will have just the right plants to set your summer garden ablaze with colour or to add a sparkle to a shady spot. The plants are lovingly grown by small specialist nurseries and these enthusiastic plants people are on hand to give straightforward advice on choosing and growing the right plants for your garden.”