Gardeners can snap up beautiful plants from specialist nurseries during fair at Derbyshire visitor destination

Carsington Water will host a summer plant fair on Saturday, August 13, 2022, when there will be a vast range of amazing plants offered for sale by specialist nurseries.
Martin Blow of Plant Hunters’ Fairs said “Our plant fairs at Carsington Water are always popular. It’s the time of year when gardeners want to top up the colour in their beds, borders and patio containers and you can be sure of finding some exciting plants to give your garden a boost and the nurseries will have just the right plants to set your summer garden ablaze with colour or to add a sparkle to a shady spot. The plants are lovingly grown by small specialist nurseries and these enthusiastic plants people are on hand to give straightforward advice on choosing and growing the right plants for your garden.”
READ THIS: Ex special forces soldier and TV presenter Jason Fox bravely shares his experiences on and off the battlefield
The plant fair is held in front of the visitor centre, is free to enter and runs from 10am-4pm on August 13 (normal parking charges apply).
For full details of nurseries attending please see www.planthuntersfairs.co.uk
Martin and Janet Blow, from Hankelow, Cheshire, launched Plant Hunters’ Fairs in 2007 and run 30 events around the country between March and September. The nurseries at their fairs are personally selected on the quality and knowledge of their plants; all are small family run businesses including an impressive number of RHS medallists and National Plant Collection holders.