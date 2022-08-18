Game on for families to come out and play in beautiful Derbyshire

Families are encouraged to get active at National Trust properties where activities have been funded by Sport England.Enjoy friendly competition at Hardwick Hall with classic games like tennis and rounders, aim for gold with archery or race around the giant natural assault course. On some days there will be an amazing climbing wall so visitors can push themselves to their limit.Longshaw Estate in the Peak Distict Longshaw Estate, provides a stunning backdrop for an adventure in the great outdoors. It’s a great hub to explore Burbage and the Eastern Moors—from enjoying the view from Dukes Seat, to exploring Padley Gorge. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the summer holidays there’ll be extra sporting activities at the Moorland Discovery Centre.Ilam Park is a great place for families and dog walkers, with gentle riverside walks and far-reaching views. A whole host of sporting equipment will be available to borrow this summer. There will also be things to do in The Oaks (behind the tea-room), especially for little ones. If you are feeling creative join the summer Art Trail - be inspired by the landscape to draw, write, make music or whatever your creativity desires.