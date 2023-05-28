Funtopia children's festival will visit The Park Recreation Ground in Belper on June 1 and August 24, 2023.

Funtopia is a big day out for little kids and is coming to Belper for the first time ever this summer.

Specifically designed for children under 10, there will be a Baby Zone where the tiniest of visitors can learn to play, a giant 110ft obstacle course where both kids and grown-ups can compete, and a role play area where kids can run their own farm.

There will be shows, parties and workshops throughout the day.

Funtopia will be visiting The Park Recreation Ground, Park Road, Belper on June 1, during the half-term holiday and again on August 24, during the summer holidays and will be open from 11.30am until 5.30pm. Some of the rides will have height and age restrictions.

Children can enjoy a full-day of fun for just £10 each, free admission for those under 90cm while adult tickets cost £2.50. Tickets will be available on the gate.

Sarah Green, director of Funtopia, said: “Providing families with a very reasonably priced day out has always been one of our top priorities. “We know how hard it can be for families to afford a day out. Most of the time the costs don’t end at the entrance either, with rides, prize stalls and food sometimes costing more than the entrance fee! Therefore, this year we have decided not to feature any additional pay-per-go rides or game stalls. Once you have paid to enter Funtopia, all the activities are included in the price."

There will be an autism friendly session from 10.30am until 11.30am on both days. Event manager Sam Harrison said: “These sessions are specifically designed to allow children with autism the opportunity to visit Funtopia in a more relaxed and suitable setting. We’ve found that these children can often be forgotten and don’t always get the opportunity to visit events. We hope that they will be popular with the local community”. Numbers are limited and tickets can be purchased in advance via https://funtopiauk.eventbrite.com. Tickets for the autism friendly sessions cost £5 for children over 90cm, are free for children under 90cm and cost £2.50 per adult.

Delicious snacks and meals are on offer throughout the day at the Fun-Food Court. Visitors are also welcome to bring their own food and picnics if they prefer.