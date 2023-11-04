News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Funny men lined up for Chesterfield comedy night

A trio of top comedians will provide the laughs at a comedy night being held in Chesterfield.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 4th Nov 2023, 13:22 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 13:23 GMT
The line up for the comedy night in ChesterfieldThe line up for the comedy night in Chesterfield
The line up for the comedy night in Chesterfield

Vince Atta, Chris Brooker and Ben Lawes will feature on the bill at the event, which is being held at Chesterfield Panthers Rugby Club, on Dunston Road, on November 18.

Colin Manford – who is the little brother of top TV comedian Jason Manford – will be the MC for the evening.

Tickets for the night, which includes a pie and pea supper, cost £20 and are available via https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/48689

Related topics:ChesterfieldTickets