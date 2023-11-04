A trio of top comedians will provide the laughs at a comedy night being held in Chesterfield.

The line up for the comedy night in Chesterfield

Vince Atta, Chris Brooker and Ben Lawes will feature on the bill at the event, which is being held at Chesterfield Panthers Rugby Club, on Dunston Road, on November 18.

Colin Manford – who is the little brother of top TV comedian Jason Manford – will be the MC for the evening.