Mount Cook Adventure Centre, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to improving lives through access to the outdoors, has hosted its biggest fundraiser to date for The Helping Hand for Ukraine – a Division of the national charity, Chernobyl Children’s Lifeline, on the 11th June this year.

The fundraiser fete was a huge success, with over 150 people attending to take part in exciting activities like zip wire, archery and bushcraft facilitated by Mount Cook. The Helping Hand for Ukraine ran a fantastic raffle and tombola with wonderful prises generously donated by local companies and individuals. All the proceeds from ticket sales went directly to the Helping Hand For Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fundraiser at Mount Cook is an annual event, but with the increasing severity of the situation in Ukraine, it is more important than ever to support CCLL and the Helping Hand for Ukraine. This meant pulling out all the stops, with music from the Carlton Brass Band, birds of prey on display from the Aviary and a wide range of local stalls. Outdoor activities were as popular as ever with Mount Cook’s 100-metre-long zip wire that soars over Steeple Quarry as the star of the show, reaching speeds of up to 37mph.

It's easy to submit your story to our newsrooms

Most Popular

Chernobyl Children’s Lifeline (CCLL) traditionally brings groups of children affected by the Chernobyl disaster for a 4-week health respite holiday to the UK. It’s been 37 years since the nuclear fallout forever changed the lives of the citizens living in the heavily contaminated areas of Ukraine and Belarus through long term health consequences. However, in recent years, CCLL has had to turn its efforts to a more immediate threat – the war in Ukraine.

Chris Broome, the Chairman of the local branch of CCLL, the Bonsall & Derbyshire Dales Link, says, “Since the onset of Covid, CCLL has not been able to invite any groups of children over to the UK from either Ukraine or Belarus and now the war in Ukraine is preventing us from bringing groups over from either country. In fact, we have had to virtually stop all operations in Belarus due to the ongoing political and security situation there.”

CCLL set up a new Division in the charity in 2022 as a result of the start of the war in Ukraine, called The Helping Hand for Ukraine. The charity now focuses most of its energy on helping families in northern Ukraine. Chris’ local Branch of supporters has been supporting families in Northern Ukraine over the last year by sourcing aid supplies and helping transport them to their charity partner in Poland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris also bravely drove a minibus to the Ukrainian border in 2022 to deliver aid to CCLL’s partner charity, which included portable generators destined for the fire and rescue services in Korosten and Borodjanka. It is distributed to where it is most needed in the towns and villages of the northern district of Korosten, not far from the Belarus border.

The fantastic weather helped bring over 150 locals to participate in the fundraiser, with refreshments and food provided by Mount Cook whilst families soaked up the sun and enjoyed activities for a good cause. Overall, the Helping Hand for Ukraine raised almost £2,000 to help families in need. “This is the third annual fundraising event that Mount Cook have hosted for CCLL and we greatly appreciate their support and all the hard work that goes into staging the event each year both in its planning and on the day itself” Chris quoted.