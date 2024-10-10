Welly-wanging at Hardwick Hall will keep little ones entertained over the October half-term break from school (photo: Paul Harris/National Trust)

Welly-wanging will be among the activities that children can enjoy at Hardwick Hall during the autumn half-term holiday.

Conservation charity National Trust is offering heaps of fun, from ghoulish tricks to nature’s tricks, at its properties in Derbyshire.

The school break coincides with Halloween and at Hardwick Hall families can enjoy witches hat hoopla and broomstick barefoot walk throughout the week.

Discover the grisly tales behind some of the characters featured in the famous Hardwick tapestries in a private tour through the hall on November 2.

Ahead of the holiday, Apple Day celebrations take place at Hardwick Hall between October 20 and 21 when there will be orchard tours, apple day trails, natural dye demonstrations and storytelling sessions.

For more details, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/hardwick

Children can join a Magical Creatures Trail at Ilam Park between October 26 and November 3 when they will be encouraged to creep down spiral staircases, wander through misty woodlands and look out for Peak District wildlife stations along the way. At each stop children spin the wheels to build a new and wonderful creature inspired by real life animals. Fancy dress is encouraged, and it’s hoped to fill the park with young witches, wizards, ghouls, goblins and spooky creatures of all kinds.

For budding young witches and wizards, a magical Broom Making Workshop has been organised on October 28 at Ilam Park. Under the guidance of an experienced ranger, children will be able to create their own broomstick using natural materials sourced from the estate. On October 31 there will be a Spooky Lantern Walk for younger children (between the ages of 5 and 10) and a Spooky Nature Walk for older children.

For more details, visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/ilam