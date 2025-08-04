Archery fun for families at Chatsworth Country Fair, which runs from August 29 to 31, 2025.

Chatsworth is laying on lots of family fun this summer including the Big Tree Climb in Stand Wood and the beloved Country Fair.

The Big Tree Climb is taking place until August 10, with children aged six and above able to climb the tallest trees in Stand Wood under the expert guidance of the Great Big Tree Climbing Company, the largest provider of recreational tree climbing in the country.

Chatsworth’s younger visitors will be able to make the most of the great outdoors with a host of seasonal activities, including the farmyard’s Young Farmer sessions, which offer the chance to spend the afternoon experiencing life as a farmhand, from collecting eggs and milking goats to feeding pigs and grooming ponies. Sessions are available to book on August 8, 13, 15, 20, September 27 and 28.

Children can learn about the estate’s beautiful blooms during Flower Week which runs from August 11 until 17.

Children can help the Chatsworth farmyard team with their tasks on selected dates throughout the summer holidays (photo: Helena Dolby)

Chatsworth is continuing its celebration of Jane Austen’s 250th birthday with events including a musical retelling of Jane Austen's first published story, Sense and Sensibility, performed live in the Rose Garden on August 16 by Ledwell Productions and featuring international singer-actors from the UK Premiere cast.

The family-favourite woodland adventure playground will also be open throughout the school holidays, offering the perfect place for children to burn off energy, with climbing walls, swings, slides, and even a zip wire, whilst parents able to relax in the shade of the trees and enjoy a treat from the recently refurbished farmyard café and shop.

Rounding off the summer once again is the Chatsworth Country Fair, one of Britain’s most spectacular annual outdoor events. Held in the 1,000-acre parkland surrounding Chatsworth House from August 29-31, visitors from all over the country come together to experience the best in countryside family entertainment.

Enjoy three action-packed days of thrilling performances in the Grand Ring with displays including motocross, jousting, falconry and scurry racing. There will also be inspirational cookery masterclasses, food from local producers, shopping and plenty of hands-on activities, including a vintage fun fair, have-a-go dog races, climbing wall and much more.

Elsewhere on the estate, try your hand at paper making on September 3 or learn to draw on a six-week course which starts on September 4.

The Farm Shop Wine & Supper Club will be meeting on September 18 to sample some of Derbyshire’s finest produce, with a three-course seasonal meal and selection of wines, all celebrating the delicious seasonal produce available locally on the estate and beyond.

This year’s exhibition in the house, The Gorgeous Nothings: Flowers at Chatsworth, takes visitors on a journey through the history of landscape designers, gardeners, scientists and botanists who, over the past six centuries, have dedicated their work to the garden and grounds.

From now until October 5, those visiting the exhibition will be able to discover historical and contemporary works of art from the Devonshire Collections alongside loans from national and international museums and new artworks commissioned by the Chatsworth House Trust.

Chatsworth’s year-round learning and cultural programme also includes a series of expert-led talks, tours and workshops for adults and children to explore and develop new skills, from willow weaving and floristry masterclasses to the Seedlings Gardening Club.

Emma Flack, head of visitor experience at Chatsworth, said: “Whether you’re a budding artist, animal lover, or just looking for a fantastic family day out, there is something for everyone to enjoy and discover at Chatsworth over the summer months.

“Our summer events not only welcome back favourites such as the Country Fair but also introduce new and unique ways to discover the vibrant heritage and culture of Chatsworth. We can’t wait to welcome visitors of all ages, and hope they’ll make lasting memories of their time spent with us.”

As part of Chatsworth’s commitment to making the estate more accessible, the price of family memberships was reduced at the start of the year. Chatsworth Friends memberships offer great value for parents, grandparents and guardians, with unlimited visits with children or grandchildren to the farmyard, adventure playground, garden and house included.

Memberships also include a range of other benefits such as complementary tickets to the Chatsworth Country Fair, visits to Christmas at Chatsworth and the Christmas market, as well as discounts at Chatsworth’s shops and restaurants, including the farm shop and café. Full details can be found on the website.

For more information on the events being held at Chatsworth throughout the next 12 months, visit: www.chatsworth.org/events.