A fun dog show in Eastwood Park, Hasland, on Saturday, July 1, aims to provide a memorable experience for participants and spectators while boosting the funds of animal welfare charity Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA.

With a wide range of categories, including dog of the day, best rescue, dog with the waggiest tail and happiest puppy, there will be plenty of opportunities for every dog to showcase its unique charm and abilities. Prizes will be awarded to winners in each class.

In addition to the dog show, attendees can expect various attractions and activities to keep them engaged throughout the day. There will be a fun dog agility to take part in with your furry friends. Local vendors and food stalls will be present, offering a selection of crafts and dog-related products for purchase.

The Fun Dog Show and Family Day runs from 11am until 4pm. Admission is free.

Steph McCawley, event organiser at Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA, said: “We are excited to host the Fun Dog Show, sponsored by Rose Cottage Doggy Day Care, and provide a platform for dog owners to come together, showcase their beloved pets, and support a worthy cause. It will be a day filled with laughter, wagging tails and memorable moments.”

Entry to the Fun Dog Show is open to all dog owners, regardless of breed or pedigree. A small registration fee will apply, which will directly contribute to the RSPCA’s vital work in animal welfare. A 10% discount is available for anyone who pre-registers for the event which can be made via www.chesterfield-rspca.org.uk.

Chesterfield & North Derbyshire RSPCA is a self-funding branch of the charity which means it is responsible for raising money locally to support its vital work. With running costs of more than £420,000, the branch is funded by public donations, gifts in wills, grants, fundraising events, adoption income and its two shops.