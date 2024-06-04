RSPCA Chesterfield and North Debryshire branch's fun dog show and family day at Eastwood Park, Hasland on June 15 will entertain pets and their owners.

Chesterfield RSPCA is holding a fun dog show to suit pets of all ages and sizes which coincides with the national charity’s 200th birthday celebration.

The event will be held at Eastwood Park, Hasland on Saturday, June 15, 2024 from 11am until 4pm.

Furry friends will showcase their talents and playful antics in a day which promises to delight all the family. Categories will include dog with the waggiest tail, happiest puppy, dog that judges would most like to take home and best rescue dog. Rosettes and prizes are up for grabs.

On-line registration per dog per class costs £2.75 at https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk/event/fun-dog-show-and-family-day-2024/. Registration on the day will be £3 for each dog in each class.

There will be a fun agility course where fastest time wins a hamper. Attractions will include tombolas, great stalls, lively music, fun games and yummy treats.

Admission to the fun dog show and family day is free.

Staveley Vets is the main sponsor, Four Paws is ring sponsor and categories are sponsored by James Wellbeloved, Hasland Pet Supplies, PDM, fsb 50, Petplan, Echotech engineers ltd, paperclip, DMS Business Solutions, Bradley, Hunters.

Around 600 neglected, abandoned and unwanted animals every year are rehabilitated by RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, which is an independently funded branch of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

