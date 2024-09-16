Fright Fiesta fun and scares this Halloween at Gulliver’s Kingdom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spooktacular fun is guaranteed this Halloween season at Gulliver’s Kingdom, with special rides and attractions conjured up as part of the park’s Fright Fiesta!

The festival-style Halloween celebration will run on selected October dates until 2 November, when the park in Matlock Bath will be bursting with colour, costumes and magic.

Tickets start from £16 per person, with brave adventurers able to explore the Creepy Cave, enter the Haunted House, join Gully’s Halloween Show, and hop aboard the Silver Mine ride.

Brand new for 2024 there will be a Ghost House LIVE experience as well the Silver Mine: Zombie Shootout.

Previous Fright Fiesta fun!

And, of course, all the usual Gulliver’s Kingdom rides and attractions will be open too, including the Drop Tower, Dino Falls, Riggers Revenge zip line, and the new Safari Kingdom.

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: "Halloween season is always a favourite with families, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to the park – and hopefully scare them too!

“We have some exciting brand new features this year such as the Ghost House LIVE which is an interactive walkthrough experience for kids aged five and above and our Silver Mine where unruly zombie cowboys await, suitable for those aged eight and up.

‘It promises to be a feast of colours, with visitors encouraged to come wearing their most dazzling fancy dress costume. There will be frights galore and some fabulous family activities – come and join in the fun for what is sure to be our spookiest season of the year.”

You can save money on the festivities by booking your Fright Fiesta tickets at least two days in advance.

What’s more, the event is ideal for a family looking to turn their visit into a weekend getaway, with a fantastic range of accommodation available, including themed Pirate Cabins, Promenade Rooms and Princess or Wizard Suites, a fully sheltered camping area, and The Willows, a new modern accommodation area inspired by the book, The Wind in the Willows.

Gulliver’s Kingdom opens 10.30am-5.00pm on weekends and is also open during school holidays.

It is one of four theme park resorts in the Gulliver’s family – alongside Gulliver’s World in Warrington, Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes, and Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham.

For more information about Fright Fiesta and to book tickets in advance, please visit: www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk/fright-fiesta

Fright Fiesta will run at Gulliver’s Kingdom on the following dates: October 12-13, October 19-20, October 26-31 and November 1-2.