Free swims for cancer patients at Chesterfield Queen's Park Sports Centre

The dedicated swims, at which an instructor will offer support and advice, take place every Monday until July 19 and will start again each Monday between September 6 and October 18.

Lesley Rechert a swimming instructor based at Queen’s Park Sports Centre who organises the OutSwimming sessions, said: “Swimming is a wonderful activity for people who have experienced cancer – it’s fun, enjoyable and therapeutic.

“Recovery from cancer can take a long time but swimming is really beneficial for the journey back to better health - it’s a great way for rebuilding your strength and confidence.

Lesley Rechert, swimming instructor at Queen's Park Sports Centre, organises the OutSwimming sessions.

“It can often be a challenge to return to swimming after suffering with cancer but quiet sessions like OutSwimming Cancer aim to create an inclusive environment that is supportive as well as enjoyable.”

The OutSwimming sessions are being funded by Weston Park Cancer Charity.

Dr Ruby Osborn, grant manager at the charity said: ““Cancer research, including projects funded by Weston Park Cancer Charity, increasingly demonstrate a strong link between exercise and improvement of outcomes for people living with cancer.

“This means that increasing physical activity, where possible, is vital for the one in two people who develop cancer in their lifetimes. Living with cancer and undergoing cancer treatment can make exercise challenging, but with a dedicated swimming teacher, OutSwimming Cancer is a great way for people living with and beyond cancer to improve their health and fitness.

“Exercise like swimming can also have a really positive impact on mental health. We want this to be available to everybody, so we’re happy to support projects like this to provide extra advice and encouragement to those who need it.”

The sessions first took place at Queens Park Sports Centre in early 2020 but were cut short by Covid.

Councillor Jill Mannion-Brunt, cabinet member for health and wellbeing at Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “We are very proud to be supporting these sessions again, it’s important that everyone feels like they can pursue a healthy lifestyle and use our facilities to achieve this.”