The Little Seedlings workshop that looks at orchards will take place at Dobbies Chesterfield at Barlborough Links on Sunday, September 7, 2025 (photo: Stewart Attwood)

Gardeners of all ages will be inspired by two free-to-attend workshops at a north Derbyshire garden centre.

Dobbies at Barlborough LInks are hosting its Little Seedlings Club, for children aged 4-10 years, on Sunday, September 7. During this workshop, children will learn about the fascinating world of orchards, how fruit trees grow and the ways the orchards change with the seasons, alongside the importance of these spaces as habitats for wildlife, including bees, birds and beetles.

Dobbies’ Grow How sessions will take place on Wednesday, September 3 and Saturday, September 6 at 10.30am and 3.30pm on both days at the north Derbyshire store. September’s topic is all about lawncare and seasonal planting. Attendees will discover top tips and gardening know-how, to take back to their own garden space, as a well as a demonstration on planting a bulb lasagne to give flowers from late autumn right through to spring 2026. It’s an interactive session that takes around half an hour, followed by a Q&A session with a member of Dobbies’ Green Team.

Dobbies’ plant buyer, Nigel Lawton, is passionate about supporting the nation in their gardening efforts. He said: “Autumn is a great time of year in the gardening calendar and our free-to-attend workshops showcase just how accessible and fun this hobby is. These sessions are designed for gardeners of all

ages and abilities.

“Those attending our Little Seedlings Club will discover the wonders of an orchard, and September’s Grow How session, Mow & Grow, will help give gardeners the confidence to get ahead of the season by preparing the garden for the cooler months while ensuring a colourful bloom right the way through to next year with carefully selected bulbs.”

Those interested in learning more about gardening workshops are encouraged to visit the website www.dobbies.com/events to reserve their spot for the free Little Seedlings Club and Grow How workshops.

Dobbies was founded in 1865 by James Dobbie and champions garden living all-year-round, offering a calendar of events and experiences that bring people and communities together. Fifty-two of 53 stores feature a restaurant or coffee shop, where customers can enjoy refreshments or meals in a relaxed and welcoming environment.