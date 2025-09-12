Free entry to Hardwick Hall celebrates Heritage Open Days weekend

Families playing puzzles in the house at Hardwick Hall, (photo: Paul Harris Photography)

Visitors can get free entry to Hardwick Hall and Stainsby Mill when the Heritage Open Days festival of history and culture returns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Free admission at the two north Derbyshire landmarks will be available over the weekend of September 13 and 14, with an additional day’s free entry at Stainsby Mill on September 12.

Peel back the curtain on the architectural secrets of Hardwick Hall through specialist tours, try your hand at Elizabethan and historical crafts, and discover the hidden histories of Bess’s birthplace, the Old Hall, all on Saturday, September 13. The last entry to the house is at 2.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hardwick Hall houses a unique collection of 16th and 17th century tapestries and needlework collected by Bess. Hardwick gardens are beautifully presented in a series of courtyards, where you can move from one garden ‘room’ to the next to explore the herb garden, orchards and colourful borders. Hardwick Estate also has 900 acres of parkland, which is home to a variety of wildlife, circular walks and trails.

Stainsby Mill on the Hardwick Estate is a restored working water mill that produced flour from the 1500s.

Heritage Open Days, running from September 12 to 21, is England’s largest festival of history and culture, giving everyone the opportunity to enjoy free access to experiences and events across England. This year’s theme is architecture, delving into the stories, history and impact of the buildings and structures around us.

Historic homes, mills, theatres, churches and mines throughout Derbyshire will be open for visitors to explore free of charge. For the full programme, visit https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk

Heritage Open Days is presented by the National Trust and supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.